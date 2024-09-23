According to UK Saunas, the top five places to visit for an autumnal walk are: Winkworth Arboretum (91 per cent of reviews), Stourhead (68 per cent of reviews), Scotney Castle (65 per cent of reviews), Nymans (54 per cent of reviews) and Glendurgan (46 per cent of reviews).

Brian Clarke, the owner of UK Saunas and a researcher behind the study, said: "The best time to visit Nymans for an autumnal walk is between late October and early November. During this period, the trees and plants are at their most vibrant. The garden’s design, with sweeping views and hidden corners, means that every turn reveals a new burst of colour. Visit in the early morning or late afternoon. Early morning offers a quiet, almost meditative atmosphere, with soft light highlighting the gardens. Late afternoons, on the other hand, bring that golden hour glow, which intensifies the warm tones of the foliage. These times of day also provide the best opportunities for photography.”