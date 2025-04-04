Families visiting Kew’s wild botanic garden in Ardingly will have to outwit Mr and Mrs Twit using ‘passion and care for the natural world’.

At the end of the trail children can get a ‘Don’t Be a Twit’ Nature Heroes badge, which can be ironed onto a Nature Heroes cape.

The attraction features illustrations by Quentin Blake, as well as two-metre high book that sets the scene. The Roly-Poly Bird leads the way through the colourful spring sights of the landscape.

Wakehurst said families can rummage through Mr Twit’s beard, help worms to escape the spaghetti, guide the ‘Giant Skillywiggler’ home and make mud pies in the Mud Kitchen.

Wakehurst senior programmes manager Emily Jones said: “We’re so excited to invite families for The Twits trail at Wakehurst this Easter, and hope that this interactive adventure will promote positive values such as kindness and cooperation, whilst fostering a passion for nature. Families will be able to experience their favourite moments from the iconic book, making new memories through a fun activity trail.”

Wakehurst said there are magnolia arches over winding boardwalks, daffodils on the borders of Mansion Pond, six acres of American Prairie, bluebells greets in Bethlehem Wood, and many rhododendrons in a ‘globally significant collection’.

The Twits trail runs from Friday, April 4, to Tuesday, April 22 (10am to 3.30pm). Members’ early opening is at 9am from Friday to Monday, April 18-21. The ‘Don't be a Twit’ Activity Sheet and badge costs £4 per child.

1 . The Twits trail at Wakehurst The Twits trail at Wakehurst runs until April 22 Photo: Oliver Dixon

2 . The Twits trail at Wakehurst Children can get their hands on a ‘Don’t Be a Twit’ Nature Heroes badge Photo: Ollie Dixon

3 . The Twits trail at Wakehurst Making mud pies in the Mud Kitchen Photo: Oliver Dixon

4 . The Twits trail at Wakehurst A family enjoying The Twits trail at Wakehurst Photo: Oliver Dixon