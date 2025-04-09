People can see the colourful sights themselves at the National Trust property, which is five miles east of Haywards Heath.

A Sheffield Park and Garden spokesperson at www.nationaltrust.org.uk said: “The garden is a horticultural work of art, formed through centuries of landscape design, with influences of ‘Capability’ Brown and Humphry Repton. Four lakes form its heart, with paths circulating through the glades and wooded areas surrounding them. Each owner has left their impression, which can still be seen today.”

People can see an impressive collection of trees and large shrubs, go on a free garden tour, admire The Pulham Falls, go bird-watching, or follow one of the many seasonal trails.

At the moment, the Met Office is predicting dry and sunny weather until Wednesday, April 16, with temperatures staying between 14-20°C each day.

1 . Spring blooms Spring blooms at Sheffield Park and Garden near Haywards Heath Photo: Staff, SR2504094

