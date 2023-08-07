In photos: the winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 has been announced
The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers has been announced for 2023.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:26 BST
Burgess Hill in Bloom chair Cathy Barnett said that Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close, won the contest after judges measured the entrants’ sunflowers at 4pm on Wednesday, August 2.
She said: “The tallest was 10’6” and still growing! He will be presented with his prize at our Presentation and Garden Party on Sunday, August 27.”
Burgess Hill in Bloom is a small group of volunteers that encourages Burgess Hill gardeners to help keep the town attractive.
Page 1 of 1