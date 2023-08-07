BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

In photos: the winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 has been announced

The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers has been announced for 2023.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:26 BST

Burgess Hill in Bloom chair Cathy Barnett said that Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close, won the contest after judges measured the entrants’ sunflowers at 4pm on Wednesday, August 2.

She said: “The tallest was 10’6” and still growing! He will be presented with his prize at our Presentation and Garden Party on Sunday, August 27.”

Burgess Hill in Bloom is a small group of volunteers that encourages Burgess Hill gardeners to help keep the town attractive.

The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 is Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close

1. Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers

The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 is Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close Photo: Cathy Barnett

The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 is Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close

2. Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers

The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 is Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close Photo: Cathy Barnett

The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 is Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close

3. Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers

The winner of Burgess Hill’s Tallest Sunflowers 2023 is Luca Turrini, of Chestnut Close Photo: Cathy Barnett

Page 1 of 1