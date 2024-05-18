In pictures: Protestors flock to Brighton and Hove to protest continued sewage dumps

Organised ahead of this year’s general election, Surfers Against Sewage hope to galvanise members of the public into action by pressuring politicians into policies which make it harder to authorise sewage dumps and hold water companies to account.

"Our ocean is under threat,” the charity’s website reads. “Water companies are forcing our rivers and seas into a critical state by continuing to dump a toxic chemical cocktail of untreated sewage straight into waterways. And for far too long, regulators and Governments have let them get away with it. Not only are they destroying ecosystems, they are putting human health at risk. And we’re sick of it.”