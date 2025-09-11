Pictures show work has begun on essential coastal defence works at Pevensey Bay to help protect more than 3,000 properties.

The Sospan Dau vessel has begun delivering 20,000m³ of fresh shingle onto the beach in front of the rocks just east of Sovereign Harbour.

Work will be taking place during high tides over approximately two to three weeks, the Environment Agency said.

From September 15 two bulldozers will begin shingle reprofiling work to re-shape the beach.

In Pictures: Work begins on Pevensey Bay beach coastal defences improvements

One will work eastwards from the Environment Agency depot to rebuild the haul road to Old Martello Road in preparation for the recycling.

The second bulldozer will make its way to Cooden beach and work its way eastwards.

From September 22, the agency added that from September 22, shingle will be recycled and moved to areas ‘where it is needed most’.

Paul Levitt, Environment Agency beach manager at Pevensey Bay, said: "This annual shingle replenishment is essential for maintaining the flood defences that protect our coastal communities. By carrying out this work in September, we're ensuring the beach is in the best possible condition to withstand winter storms and high tides."

The work forms part of the broader Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management Scheme, one of the largest coastal flood risk projects in the country.

The short-term phase, launched in June, focuses on managing the 8.5km Pevensey Bay frontage, providing vital protection to over 3,000 homes and businesses.

Contractor VolkerStevin is leading beach operations, including the movement of thousands of tonnes of shingle along the Sussex coast.