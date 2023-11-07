King’s Speech is ‘disappointing ducking’ of what Sussex needs, claims countryside charity
CPRE Sussex says action is needed to tackle cost-of-living, climate and nature crises.
Instead, the Government plans to introduce climate-damaging oil and gas licensing that will do nothing to tackle sky-high energy bills.
CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “This King’s Speech was an opportunity to address the big issues for Sussex and the countryside: affordability of housing, transport and energy bills, tackling the increasing effects of climate breakdown and support for nature-friendly farming. It is disappointing to see what looks more like electoral posturing.”
While the speech ended with a brief mention of climate change and biodiversity, it failed to include any specific details. The core areas CPRE Sussex would like to see addressed in future policies include:
-
Fresh support to help communities build affordable housing
-
Action on rural transport including the return of rural buses and the roll-out of an electric vehicle charging network that works for the countryside
-
Plans to restart stalled offshore wind and to get solar power on all new rooftops
-
Ambitious nature-based solutions for managing flooding
To find out more about how you can help CPRE Sussex protect, promote and enhance the Sussex countryside visit cpresussex.org.uk/get-involved