‘Landmark’ clean air plans for Eastbourne approved

Councillors have approved a draft strategy to improve air quality and safeguard public health across Eastbourne.

A public consultation will soon be held so that residents, businesses and community groups will be able to share their views on the draft Eastbourne Air Quality Strategy.

"While air quality in England has seen improvements in recent decades, it remains the most significant environmental risk to public health, disproportionately affecting children, the elderly, and vulnerable people,” a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said.

“This draft strategy outlines a clear framework for the council, in collaboration with East Sussex County Council and other partners, to deliver cleaner air for the community.”

The new strategy, which is a requirement under the Local Air Quality Management (LAQM) regime, is built upon five main aims:

Achieving and maintaining clean air for all by reducing air pollution to levels more closely aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Promoting cleaner travel by encouraging active travel and use of public transport, where feasible.

Ensuring new developments are sustainably designed and built through collaboration with planners and developers.

Fostering community awareness and involvement in the impacts of air pollution on health through education.

Improving the understanding of air quality across Eastbourne by maintaining and expanding the existing monitoring network.

Key objectives to achieve these aims include creating and enhancing places that will support good air quality by integrating air quality considerations into planning and development; enabling the shift to zero and low emission transport; minimising emissions from domestic sources, businesses, and industry; engaging and communicating with the public to support behaviour change; and improving air quality monitoring in Eastbourne.

EBC said priority actions include adopting a local air quality target for Nitrogen Dioxide within the Eastbourne Local Plan and promoting awareness of the links between solid fuel burning and health conditions such as asthma and cardio-pulmonary disease.

Councillor Jim Murray, Cabinet Member for Carbon Neutral 2030 and Water Champion, added: "The approval of this draft strategy is a landmark moment for Eastbourne, setting out how we intend to work proactively to create a healthier, more sustainable environment for every resident.

“We have developed a range of proposals that will make a tangible difference to the air we breathe and will soon be asking people for their views to help shape the future of air quality in Eastbourne.”