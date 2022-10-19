The Midhurst Vision exhibition

The Midhurst Vision Partnership is urging people to have their say on the plans, which are on display at The Grange Centre until Friday (October 21).

The Vision team will be on hand on Friday between 4pm and 6pm to answer any questions. The proposals aim to make Midhurst greener and more pedestrian and cycling friendly - making it better for residents, encouraging more visitors all year round and supporting local businesses.

Philippa McCullough, of Midhurst Vision, said: “The feedback has been very positive so far but it would be great if more people completed the very short survey - either at The Grange or online - it only takes a couple of minutes.

The Midhurst Vision exhibition

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A greater number of people responding may help us get more funding to help make some of these ideas a reality.

"We plan to prioritise the smaller greening and wayfinding projects first which are the gateways to the town on Bepton Road (around the police station area), creating a green link from the Grange car park to Old Town, North Street Car Park and Petersfield Road.

“The larger projects at West Street and North Street, which involve highways considerations, will need further consultation and planning due to the highways considerations - along with taking on board feedback from this consultation.”