Last few days to complete your carbon neutrality survey
For Organisations: https://buff.ly/3HiMW3J
For Households: https://buff.ly/3vBlXhr
Please be sure to complete your copy of this potentially important survey. The more people who take part, the more valuable this survey will become. The idea is that each of us checks to see what we can improve in how we live to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. Eastbourne will not be able to get to this target without the involvement of organisations or households ~ in other words, YOU. With everyone making changes and sharing these plans with each other, this should inspire further improvements.
This survey will be offered to you each year up to our target date of 2030. Also, each year there will be a Symposium where we can share what we are trying to achieve and what targets we have reached.
This is a unique project, which we hope will spread across other communities.
The survey should take a few minutes. There is the chance to enter a draw for some prizes!
The deadline is 14th February.
Good luck!
Oliver Sterno
Community Leader ~ Plastic Free Eastbourne
on behalf of Eastbourne Eco Action Network and Eastbourne Borough Council