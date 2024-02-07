BREAKING

Last few days to complete your carbon neutrality survey

Eastbourne's efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 are leading in the right direction. However, we all need YOU to help. Please complete a simple survey to get on board.
By Oliver SternoContributor
Published 7th Feb 2024, 17:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

For Organisations: https://buff.ly/3HiMW3J

For Households: https://buff.ly/3vBlXhr

Please be sure to complete your copy of this potentially important survey. The more people who take part, the more valuable this survey will become. The idea is that each of us checks to see what we can improve in how we live to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. Eastbourne will not be able to get to this target without the involvement of organisations or households ~ in other words, YOU. With everyone making changes and sharing these plans with each other, this should inspire further improvements.

Please join our townwide community trying to help reach our target.Please join our townwide community trying to help reach our target.
Please join our townwide community trying to help reach our target.
Most Popular

This survey will be offered to you each year up to our target date of 2030. Also, each year there will be a Symposium where we can share what we are trying to achieve and what targets we have reached.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is a unique project, which we hope will spread across other communities.

The survey should take a few minutes. There is the chance to enter a draw for some prizes!

The deadline is 14th February.

Good luck!

Oliver Sterno

Community Leader ~ Plastic Free Eastbourne

on behalf of Eastbourne Eco Action Network and Eastbourne Borough Council