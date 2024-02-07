Last few days to complete your carbon neutrality survey

Please be sure to complete your copy of this potentially important survey. The more people who take part, the more valuable this survey will become. The idea is that each of us checks to see what we can improve in how we live to reach carbon neutrality by 2030. Eastbourne will not be able to get to this target without the involvement of organisations or households ~ in other words, YOU. With everyone making changes and sharing these plans with each other, this should inspire further improvements.