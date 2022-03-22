Learn more about climate change and gardening at Bognor in Bloom's open afternoon

Taking place at The Regis Centre, Belmont Street, on Saturday afternoon, a Bognor Regis in Bloom open day will teach gardeners about what they can do to protect the environment.
The event starts at 2pm and finishes at 5pm, featuring talks from a variety of local experts, including a Hampton Court Flower Show winner, members of the Sussex Wildlife Trust, the Bognor Regis Tree Warden and staff from The Brick Tree Garden Centre, all of whom will be available for a chat afterwards.
"We are all aware of the huge problems of climate change and the loss of biodiversity that face the world, but gardeners can make a huge difference to the outcome.
"An array of local experts will be on hand for a chat (at the open afternoon), to answer your questions and most importantly let you know what you can do in your gardens to grow better plants and vegetables, ultimately reducing your carbon footprint! We look forward to seeing you there!"