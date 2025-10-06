Legal action could be taken by Chichester council over 'environmental damage' to the River Ems

Chichester District Council is looking into whether it can take civil action against the Environment Agency over ‘environmental damage’ to the River Ems.

The call for action came from Roy Briscoe (Con, Westbourne) who said a licence given to Portsmouth Water by the Environment Agency to take water from the chalk aquifer – the rock which stores groundwater – was ‘unsutainable’.

Mr Briscoe acknowledged that Portsmouth Water had worked within what was allowed by the licence but accused the Environment Agency of failing to make sure that the river’s level was neither too high nor too low – situations which can cause irreversible damage to the ecosystem.

He added: “Consequently, approximately half of the river now regularly dries up, exacerbated by this summer’s heatwave, creating conditions in which fish and other aquatic life can’t survive.

Roy Briscoe, of Chichester District Council, at the River Ems. Image: LDRS

“Amazingly, fish need water to live in a river – the Environment Agency don’t seem to understand that. They have a totally unsustainable abstraction licence in place for Portsmouth Water.”

The license allows Portsmouth Water to take up to 36 mega-litres per day (9,954 per year) from boreholes in the chalk at the top of the Ems catchment, not directly from the river.

Mr Briscoe pointed out that the council had committed £180,000 over three yeas towards the Western Sussex Rivers Trust’s river restoration strategy, which focuses on protecting and enhancing rare chalk streams such as the Rivers Lavant, Ems, and Hambrook.

There are only around 260 chalk streams in the world, and some 85 per cent of them are in the UK. Mr Briscoe said that without legal backing, efforts to protect and restore them ‘may be undermined before they even come to fruition’.

The River Ems. Image: LDRS

He called for up to £30,000 to be allocated from reserves to pay for the specialist legal advice the council would need.

That call was support by the full council, with members sharing his concerns.

Oona Hickson (Lib Dem, Southbourne) described wading about in the Ems ‘saving fish and other aquatic life as the river has dried up in the lower reaches’.

She added: “We have to protect those rivers. We have to protect them from excessive abstraction. That licence is not sustainable.”

Mark Chilton (Lib Dem, The Witterings) said there was a ‘need to hold government agencies to account when they do not fulfil their responsibilities’. And Clare Apel (Lib Dem, Chichester West) added that chalk streams were ‘rare, precious things and our agencies are not looking after them, which is scandalous’.

Once the legal advice has been received, the council will decide its next steps.

A spokesman for Portsmouth Water said: “During dry periods, river flows naturally drop as groundwater levels fall. To support the river during these periods, we put groundwater from our chalk aquifer directly into the river (augmentation).

“This year, unusually dry conditions meant we began augmentation in July and will continue until winter rainfall restores.

“The chalk aquifer plays a vital role, both to support the flows and biodiversity in the River Ems and to provide a high-quality water supply for our customers. We recognise there is a fine balance in meeting these two important demands.

“Any future attempt to limit abstraction for public water supply to better protect the river may therefore need to be accompanied by a major investment programme to secure equivalent water resources from other areas.

“This would be in addition to the ongoing work to reduce leakage from our networks and encourage lower water use among our customers.”

The Environment Agency was approached for comment.