Letters of support for church in West Sussex village after application for more than 50 solar panels

A church in a Mid Sussex village has submitted an application to put more than 50 solar panels on its roof.

The Church of St John the Evangelist, Copthorne, has applied to install a solar photovoltaic array on its south facing roof, which will consist of up to 56 solar panels.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/1742.

The planning application said these have been ‘carefully selected to complement the existing clay tiled roofing, with colour matched aluminium supportive framework’.

The Church of St John the Evangelist, Copthorne, has applied to install a solar photovoltaic array on its south facing roof. Photo: Google Street View

The application said: "This solar PV array will provide energy to heat the building, either as an adjunct to supplies needed for the current radiant heating system, or to supply were to drive an external air-source heat pump, which could provide internal heating via an underfloor heating array above an insulated suspended floor system. Any surplus generation will be sold back to the Distribution Network Operator under the terms of the Smart Export Guarantee.”

The planning statement said: “Since all items of local historical significance are to be found internally, or to the north of the building, it is apparent that introduction of a solar array on the southern pitched roof would not compromise local interest.”

There have been dozens of letters of support for the application on the planning portal.

One resident said: “Churches should set an example to protect the environment that was created by a supreme being for the dwelling place of humanity, animals and plants. Churches are fine places of tranquility and contemplation but must coexist with nature and not be seen as relics to be preserved at all cost.”