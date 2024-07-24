Lewes becomes home to ‘first of its kind’ project as dogs ‘act like wolves’ to help wildflowers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex wildlife group has announced that Lewes is now the home of a ‘first of its kind’ project in the UK.

Railway Land Wildlife Trust said dogs from the town are encouraged to ‘act like wolves’ to help reseed native wildflowers at the Railway Land Local Nature Reserve.

Staff are asking dog walkers to ‘walk in the shadow of wolves’ after they pick up specially designed backpacks to attach to their animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust said that holes in the packs allow seeds to be deposited randomly as dogs walk through carefully selected areas of the reserve. Visit www.railwaylandproject.org to find out more about the reserve.

Railway Land Wildlife Trust said dogs from Lewes are encouraged to ‘act like wolves’

Project manager Dylan Walker said: “This has been such a joyous experience. Local dog walkers have been so helpful and positive about the project. They’ve helped to protect and enhance our nature reserve. Dog walkers often get bad press when walking in the countryside so we’re so pleased to tell a story in which dogs and their owners are the stars.”

The trust said dogs cover more ground than people, which includes hard-to-reach areas. This means wildflower seeds are spread more widely, making germination more effective.

Dog owner Cressida Murray: “I signed up for the project because it sounded like such a good fit. I was asked to place a harness on my chocolate Cocker Spaniel called Bertie and he ran around spreading seeds like wolves used to do many years ago. It’s such a great project to involve our local community and I thoroughly enjoyed being part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Railway Land Wildlife Trust said dogs from Lewes are encouraged to ‘act like wolves’

The trust said the project has been funded by Ouse Valley Climate Action and trialed on a small area of degraded woodland, which previously had no ground vegetation. Following a successful trial, the aim is to roll the project out more widely next year.