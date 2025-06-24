Lewes District Council commits £500,000 to net zero support for homeowners

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that its cabinet councillors have approved funding for a loan scheme to help homeowners get home improvements to reduce carbon emissions.

LDC said this is part of its drive to achieve carbon net zero by 2030.

The council said it is enabling ‘low-cost finance for retrofitting projects’, which include cavity wall insulation, low-carbon heating systems, new windows, and energy generation.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “The measures we’ve outlined to reach our 2030 target include ensuring residents, especially the most vulnerable, can access advice, funding, and practical sustainability solutions. “This loan scheme will empower homeowners to make their properties more environmentally friendly using renewable technologies and help achieve the carbon reductions we all want to see.”

The council explained that loans will usually range from £10,000 to £20,000 per household, with an average borrowing term of ten years, up to a maximum of 15 years. As repayments are made, funds will be recycled within the scheme to support future lending.

Council officers are set to conduct a procurement process to select a Retrofit Loan Provider, who is responsible for managing all lending agreements on LDC’s behalf. The provider will oversee application processing, borrower risk assessments, pre-contract property checks, loan setup, and finalisation of legal documents.

Councillor Nicholson said: “I’m really excited about this latest initiative because it puts the power to make a positive change in the hands of residents who would otherwise be marginalised by the traditional high street lenders. Too often people are frustrated when lending applications are refused because they are retired, self-employed or on benefits. The Retrofit Loan Provider we partner with will conduct the necessary borrowing checks, and a referral partner will visit homes to ensure suggested energy improvements are appropriate for the property.”

LDC said there are now around 44,000 local homes accounting for 35 per cent of the district’s carbon footprint.