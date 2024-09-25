Lewes District Council holds first annual Climate and Nature Partner Organisation event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 20 community and environmental groups were represented at Lewes District Council’s first annual Climate and Nature Partner Organisation event.

The council held the event at Marine Workshops, Newhaven, so groups could share updates about their activities while networking and learn about the council’s refreshed Nature and Climate Strategy, as well as its input into regional projects.

Lewes District Council said attendees represented groups including: climate hubs, green networks, a food partnership, a community partnership, ‘friends of’, wildflower, community gardening and tree planting groups, parish councils, sustainable travel groups, voluntary action organisations and river protection groups.

Councillor Emily O’Brien welcomes community groups at the council’s first annual Climate and Nature Partner Organisation event

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “It was great to welcome so many community and environmental groups to this event and hear about the wide array of climate action and nature projects being undertaken across the district. Partnership working is crucial to our success, particularly in achieving our 2030 net zero target, as set out in our refreshed Nature and Climate Strategy. Since declaring a climate emergency five years ago, we have made great progress locally but there is much work still to be done.”

Lewes District Council said the latest data for the district shows there has been a 16.8 per cent reduction in carbon emissions on the total baseline figure from 2018/19. They said the carbon footprint has reduced by 15 per cent since 2018.