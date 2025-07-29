Lewes Green Party councillors raise concerns about raw sewage in East Sussex villages and ‘swarms of flies’

Lewes District Green Party councillors have raised concerns about raw sewage in Newick and Chailey, as well as ‘swarms of flies’.

The Green Party said sewage has been ‘repeatedly spilled’ at several sites managed by Southern Water.

The party said Charlotte Keenan (Newick ward) and Joa Saunders (Chailey ward) raised the alarm weeks ago, following growing concerns from residents who had been ‘plagued by swarms of flies’.

They added that this has been a recurring issue for years.

Southern Water has responded to say its teams have carried out investigations and repairs and said the company takes complaints about flies ‘very seriously’.

Councillor Keenan said: “This isn’t just revolting – it’s a public health and environmental crisis. The system clearly can’t cope with rising demand, yet we’re still expected to consider major housing developments. No more pressure should be added to this failing infrastructure until it’s brought up to standard.”

The Green Party explained that councillor Keenan contacted Southern Water after a storm-related overflow on June 7, and was told it was a ‘one-off incident’. But they said residents have reported ‘overwhelming numbers of flies invading homes and gardens’, which has prompted independent investigations by councillors and locals. They said these investigations revealed that manholes along public rights of way near homes get blocked, which causes untreated sewage to overflow. They said the discharges appear to follow Southern Water’s infrastructure from Chailey’s pumping station along the stream towards the A275. They added that one incident saw a manhole near the A275 discharging raw sewage for days, but said Southern Water has since cleared the affected pipe and and inspected other manholes along the route.

Councillor Keenan is calling for a ‘full and transparent investigation’.

Councillor Joa Saunders said: “We are appalled. Untreated sewage is spilling into our streams, footpaths and fields –not just rivers. To find this happening next to homes is beyond unacceptable.”

In response to these statements from the Green party and councillors, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns raised about our sewer network in the Chailey area of East Sussex, and our teams have carried out a number of investigations and repairs.

“This included the discovery of a blocked manhole, caused by a build-up for fat, oil, grease and other ‘unflushables’ like wet wipes, which we cleared on 6 July. We have also fully inspected our local pumping station and nearby sewers, and these are working as they should be.

“We take complaints about flies very seriously, and will continue to monitor the area closely to see if there is anything further we can do. Decaying animals carcasses have been found in the vicinity by our teams and are believed to be contributing to this issue.”