Lewes MP says residents are ‘appalled’ by sewage in rivers after release of latest spill data

An MP has reacted with anger to newly released data showing the worst spots in the county for sewage overflow discharges.

James MacCleary, LibDem MP for Lewes said: “Here in Lewes residents are appalled by what’s happening to the Ouse and the Cuckmere, not to mention our beautiful bathing spots, all the while facing sky-high water bills.”

Environment Agency figures for 2024 show that storm overflows spilled sewage into rivers, lakes and the sea for more than 3.61 million hours last year, a new record. And average spills were longer in duration although the number was down slightly on figures for 2023 (about 1,400 incidents).

The data places the Ham Lane Storm Tank, Lewes as the second worst in the both East and West Sussex (coming second to Lavant north of Chichester.) Ham Lane recorded 4,824 hours of spills across 259 incidents discharging into the River Ouse.

Part of the River Cuckmere seen from Lullington Road in Alfriston. Photo: Google Street View

There were also 3,583 hours of spills across 172 incidents discharging into the River Rother. The Halland Wastewater Works south of Uckfield recorded 3,549 hours of spills across 183 incidents discharging into the Ridgewood Stream. Ditchling Wastewater Treatment Works near Hassocks recorded 2,652 hours of spills across 158 incidents discharging into the Bevern Stream.

James Macleary said: “The government should act now to get a new regulator in place to protect our rivers and seas from being pumped with disgusting sewage. Ofwat must go.

“As well as this, Seaford Beach should have Blue Flag status and the Cuckmere deserves to be officially recognised as a bathing site. These designations are not just labels. They help ensure clean water and protect public health. Both are much loved landmarks in our area and should be treated with the care and respect they deserve.”

Concerns follow problems during last winter’s rains when residents watched as raw sewage flowed down their streets. Independent Wealden District Councillor for Heathfield South, Kevin Benton said sewage rose up into his home’s lavatories. He was also appalled to see untreated sewage run down Back Lane, Cross in Hand. He believed a new housing development in Cross in Hand placed too much pressure on an already overloaded sewage system.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Releases from the Ham Lane combined sewer overflow are due to ground water infiltration into our network. Due to the geography of Lewes set on a chalk flood plain below chalk hills, water remains in the ground long after rain had ended. It forces its way into the joints of our pipes and also into customer’s pipes.

“We’ve already lined a lengthy stretch of sewer under the Lewes Winterbourne where we’re funding a ten year river restoration project for the Ouse & Adur River Trust. Over the next 25 years, we are planning to invest over £52m to reduce overflows across Lewes, with £14m of investment 2025-2030.

“On Ham Lane CSO specifically, we are spending £3.4m to reduce storm overflows. We estimate we need to manage approximately 3.4 hectares of impermeable land in the area, by installing sustainable drainage systems – SuDS (planting trees, installing raingardens, etc). This may include the installation of over 200 household water butts and similar solutions for businesses and public buildings.

“We’ve been carrying out connectivity surveys in Lewes to understand which large properties in the area, have their surface water connected into the combined sewer system. We’ve found a couple of schools whose rainwater is connected, which will be connected during this five-year period to offer to work with them to install sustainable drainage solutions. We’ve also been investing up stream of Lewes to improve water quality in the river.”

The Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “These figures are disgraceful and are a stark reminder of how years of underinvestment have led to water companies discharging unacceptable levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes, and seas.

“We’ve already placed water companies under tough special measures through the landmark Water Act, banning unfair bonuses for polluting water bosses and introducing criminal charges for lawbreakers. But we will go further and faster. That’s why this government has secured over £100 billion of private sector investment to upgrade our crumbling infrastructure and not only clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good, but also help deliver economic growth across the country as part of our Plan for Change.”