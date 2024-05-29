Photographs taken in the Littlehampton Harbour area on Tuesday (May 28) showed a foamy substance – raising concerns that it could be sewage discharge.

“These photographs appear to show what is commonly called ‘sea foam’ and indeed it is being brought into the harbour from sea by the tide and wind,” Gareth Carthew, conservancy officer for the Littlehampton Harbour Board said.

“It is the by-product of natural processes involving marine algae and is very common between April and August.

"In short, sea foam is formed when salts and normal marine algae dies and subsequently decays. These algae break down and get whipped up into a frothy foam by wave and wind. That’s why it’s most commonly spotted following warm weather and high winds, as we have had over the past few days.

"The algae is a crucial part of the marine ecosystem, contributing to the base of the food chain. Whilst this may sometimes be mistaken for sewage, we wish to reassure the public that this is in fact a completely normal marine process.”

Southern Water also confirmed that all its assets in the area were ‘operating normally’.

1 . Littlehampton sea foam a 'by-product of natural processes' ‘Foam’ seen in the sea at Littlehampton is the ‘by-product of natural processes', the harbour board has said. Photo: Sussex World

