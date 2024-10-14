London Gatwick airport campaign group calls on MP to take action about airspace changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign group is calling upon Horsham’s MP to take action to protect those that will be impacted by airspace change around London Gatwick airport.

Aircraft today mostly follow outdated routes that were put in place in the 1950s. With modern navigation technology and updated airspace designs, these aircraft could climb more quickly and take more direct routes.

An aviation government appointed body, ACOG, has identified the south for growth of this airport’s airspace. This will be conducted in part one of the Civil Aviation Authority CAP1616 consultation process. This a transparent and public process and the project’s progress is openly documented on the CAA’s website.

London Airspace South (LAS) is the first phase of airspace modernisation proposed in the South East of England covers the region of UK airspace that extends south from London Gatwick, beyond the South coast to the boundary with French airspace.

Vapore from Gatwick Airport aircraft in Sussex skies | Picture: CAGNE

CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) are calling upon John Milne MP for Horsham to take action to protect those that will be impacted by airspace change and said it’s thanks ‘to Gatwick Airport’s desire for greater profits at the cost to resident’s house values and quality of life’.

CAGNE, the umbrella aviation community and environment group that has been most critical of Gatwick throughout this process, said: “The then MP for Horsham, Francis Maude (now Lord Maude of Horsham) responding to a constituent on 17th April 2014 about the new departure route (ADNID) trial that now features in the Gatwick FASIS plans, wrote, ‘There is a real problem here, and what I have seen convinces me that there are alternative solutions available which can meet the needs of our important aviation industry without inflicting such grievous harm on these local communities’.

“To date the consultation process has not been fit for purpose with a serious lack of clear mapping to enable informed feedback by those selected to participate in the first three stages of the consultation process.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Like all major airports, London Gatwick is taking part in the UK-wide government-led programme to modernise the country’s airspace. This work will enable aircraft to climb more quickly and take more direct routes, leading to a reduction in noise, carbon emissions and delays.

“All airports in the programme must follow the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) process, which ensures decision-making is fair and transparent. We are complying fully with this process and have already shared a wide range of options with stakeholders, including community and noise groups.

“A full consultation is planned to begin in the first half of 2025, providing the community and stakeholders with the opportunity to scrutinise and feedback on numerous options being considered for airspace in the South East of England.”

A CAGNE spokesperson said: “CAGNE met with the CEO of the CAA and were equally disappointed that this body is allowing Gatwick to progress in the full knowledge of how poor the consultation process has been and how limited in scope their engaged has been.

“Residents have very little knowledge that this airspace change is taking place, it was not permitted to be included in the planning hearings for a new runway. This airspace change is purely about more flights to increase profits whilst not saving any CO2 due to the significant increase in aircraft movements desired. Residents are encouraged to write to their MP raising concerns. With airspace change and the potential for new flight paths over new homes, there will be no compensation for loss of house value or wellbeing whilst those already under the arrival swathe can expect new concentrated routes.”