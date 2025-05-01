London Gatwick: Campiagn group says airport's response to Transport Secretary is 'a slap in the face'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A campaign group has said London Gatwick’s response to the Secretary of State for Transport is ‘a slap in the face to residents and our heritage’.

Gatwick Airport responded to the various points raised by Heidi Alexander’s letter of February 27, about bringing the Northern Runway into more routine use at the airport, whereby she said is ‘minded to approve’ but with restrictions.

In its response London Gatwick has stated it will accept stricter limits on aircraft noise and has put forward an improved noise insulation scheme for local residents.

London Gatwick has also accepted a requirement to have 54% of passengers using public transport prior to bringing the Northern Runway into operation and has reiterated the need for third parties, including the Department for Transport, to support delivery of the necessary conditions and improvements required to meet this target. This would include, for example, reinstating the full Gatwick Express train service.

But CAGNE (Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions) says their response was a ‘slap in the face. A CAGNE spokesperson said: “Gatwick offering £80,000 to the South Downs National Park (SDNP), which ‘requires funding for the promotion of its Dark Skies Reserve’, is a slap in the face for all those residents who suffer sleep deprivation through the light pollution and noise of Gatwick’s night flights.

"These occur during the hours of 11.30pm till 6am, with 11,200 flights during the summer schedule and 3,250 in winter, plus multiple additional flights due to Government permitted dispensations.

“Annex 4, 2.27 In seeking examples of projects which it might be appropriate to fund, the Applicant (Gatwick) reviewed the Management Plans ………Through engagement, however, the Applicant was advised by SDNP of its prospective Dark Night Skies initiative, which requires funding for the promotion of its Dark Skies Reserve. The funding would be used for light monitoring and reporting; the annual Dark Skies Festival, including a special 10 year anniversary event; and the creation of a Dark Skies Engagement role to help raise awareness and enjoyment of the night sky. The sum sought was £80,000.

“This funding does not help those residents who will see a significant increase in flights over their homes. Nor will the £320,000 offered by Gatwick Airport, via SDNP, to the Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty where these residents live. Residents move to these areas for the expectation of tranquillity, for nature, not the thunder of aircraft 24/7. How can a donation to the Dark Skies Reserve help these residents’ ‘enjoyment of the night sky’?”

“House prices reflect the tranquillity that their owners enjoy, so this monetary amount does not fulfil the ‘duty’ required to ‘enhance and protect’.”

CAGNE added: “Increasing flights over such areas must also be seen as a dereliction of ‘duty’ to preserve and enhance heritage. Heritage sites such as Hever Castle (receiving an increase of 64.8 in daily overflights, 389.9 ATM by 2032) and Ashdown Forest (increase of 23.9 flights a day, 143.2 ATM by 2032) are both facing a 20% increase, in addition to night flights. So much for ‘duty’ or preserving dark skies.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “We understand how important regulating night-time flights is to local residents and we have committed that there will be no routine use of the Northern Runway between 23:00-06:00. In addition, the DfT sets restrictions at London Gatwick to manage night noise and these will remain unchanged.”