Gatwick Greenspace Partnership (GPP) is celebrating its 30th anniversary, marking decades of collaboration with London Gatwick and local communities to enhance and protect the natural environment across Surrey and Sussex.

Colleagues, volunteers and partners recently gathered at Tilgate Park in Crawley to celebrate the anniversary.

Speeches were made by Sam Fulton, director of communications and external affairs at London Gatwick, Pete Crawford, parks and countryside manager at Horsham District Council and Nikki Hills, director of communities at the Sussex Wildlife Trust.

Since 1994, GGP has promoted biodiversity and environmental education through its many conservation programmes, managed by Sussex Wildlife Trust.

With help from London Gatwick funding, Gatwick Greenspace Partnership has engaged thousands of volunteers, local schools, and community groups in biodiversity enhancement activities. Picture contributed

Supported by funding from London Gatwick, which sponsors a full-time role dedicated to coordinating volunteer and educational activities within the airport grounds and surrounding areas, GGP has engaged thousands of volunteers, local schools, and community groups.

Colleagues from across the airport have also participated in GGP’s volunteering initiatives, contributing their time and skills to projects such as installing dormouse boxes, constructing sustainable pathways, and removing litter.

Their involvement has been vital to GGP’s ongoing success and demonstrates a shared commitment to wildlife conservation and community benefit.

Nikki Hills, director of communities, Sussex Wildlife Trust said: “Reaching our 30th anniversary is a significant achievement, and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of London Gatwick, other funders and our incredible volunteers and community partners.

“We are excited to continue the partnership with London Gatwick to advance our shared goals of community engagement and environmental stewardship.”

London Gatwick’s commitment to biodiversity has been recognised through receiving the Wildlife Trusts' Biodiversity Benchmark Award every year since 2014.

Gatwick’s greenspace offers a haven for nature, with the return of nightingales, a species in decline across the UK. After many years without sightings, a Gatwick ecologist heard a nightingale singing.

Since then, 'Dave' the nightingale has returned each summer from South Africa, and this year, the first young nightingale was tagged, confirming they are now breeding in the area.

London Gatwick and GGP achieved another success by creating a pond in one of the airport’s biodiversity areas.

Following vegetation management around the pond, this year it has become a breeding ground for great crested newt.

Recognised by the distinctive orange and black blotches on the male species, great crested newt are under strict protection under British and European law.

Darcey Haldar, senior ecologist, London Gatwick said: “London Gatwick's biodiversity efforts wouldn't be possible without the continued collaboration with the Gatwick Greenspace Partnership and the dedication of our Volunteer Reserve Managers, some of whom have been coming here every week for over a decade.

“They carry out 70% of the habitat management in our biodiversity areas.

“We're incredibly thankful for GGP’s hard work and dedication to protecting and improving the natural environment in our community.

“We wish them a very happy 30th anniversary and look forward to many more years of working together."

The airport's goal within its sustainability programme - Decade of Change - is to have a sector-leading ‘net gain’ approach to protecting and enhancing biodiversity and habitats on the airport estate, including zero use of herbicides by 2030.

London Gatwick is continually looking for opportunities to improve its approach to biodiversity.