Lorem ipsum etc etc ets

The initiative was created to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year and invites people to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”.

Throughout her reign, the Queen has planted more than 1,500 trees around the world and is encouraging schools, businesses and communities to follow in her footsteps - to enhance the environment and help combat climate change.

The initiative not only focuses on planting a high quantity of new trees, but doing so sustainably to benefit future generations. Alongside planting new trees, 70 ancient woodlands and 70 individual ancient trees will be identified and protected to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

Councillor Ron Reed, the chairman of Wealden District Council, and Shaun Peters, Wealden Crematorium manager, planted two young cherry tree saplings in the grounds of the crematorium at Horam to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Jubilee.

Cherry trees were chosen as not only do they provide biodiversity within the grounds, but are often symbolised as a celebration of one’s life, which makes them a touching and fitting choice for the Crematorium grounds.

Councillor Reed said, “Wealden Crematorium is renowned for its natural setting and beautiful planting; providing families with services to remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones.

"These cherry trees will provide a lasting reminder of the Queen’s Jubilee and contribute towards a facility serving our community.”

“We will be planting trees across the district throughout the spring and summer. Wealden is known for its outstanding natural beauty and it is important to protect it. We are proud to be supporting this initiative and would urge companies, social groups and schools to do the same.”

To get involved in planting a tree and to find out more visit,

The Queen’s Green Canopy (queensgreencanopy.org)