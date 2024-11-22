Major improvement scheme at West Sussex wastewater treatment works to be finished by mid-December, says Southern Water

A 'major improvement scheme' at Handcross will boost the quality of treated wastewater leaving the site

Southern Water has announced that its £2m upgrade to a West Sussex wastewater site is nearing completion.

The company said the ‘major improvement scheme’ at Handcross will boost the quality of treated wastewater leaving the site and entering the River Ouse.

The work, which is set to be finished by mid-December, includes installing new ferric dosing technology, which reduces phosphorous levels. It also means building new humus tanks to help remove solids from wastewater.

Lee Hooper, project manager Southern Water, said: “We’re really pleased to be nearly finishing this work here, which will make a big difference in improving water quality and reduce phosphorous levels.”

GTb, a joint venture between Galliford Try Environment and Binnies UK Ltd, is carrying out the scheme.

Lee McGrattan, Project Manager for GTb, said: “It’s great to see this project realised and to know that from 4 October the environment is benefitting from this investment. The team still have work to do at Handcross WTW before they remove their welfare cabins, but it’s fantastic news to have the new equipment up and running.”