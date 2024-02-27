Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project, led by organisation Sussex Bay, seeks to realise a ‘vision for a healthy marine ecosystem’ along the extensive seascape which encompasses 100 miles of coastline from Selsey Bill to Camber Sands and is home to over one million residents.

Funding of £100,000 from Rewilding Britain, awarded as part of its annual Rewilding Challenge Fund, will enable Sussex Bay to accelerate its ambitions into 2025, increasing nature-led recovery of marine habitats already underway and creating opportunities for community engagement, employment, education and circular economy projects.

Jacques Villemot, marine rewilding coordinator for Rewilding Britain, said: “The amazing habitats found in our oceans and coastlines – like kelp, oyster beds and saltmarsh – offer a myriad of benefits for wildlife, nature and people.

Funding has been awarded to a project which seeks to enable nature to ‘take the lead’ across 100 miles of Sussex coastline. Photo: Sussex Bay

"They act as natural carbon stores, support diverse ecosystems of wildlife, improve water quality, act as a buffer to help protect coastlines from storm surges and provide invaluable resources and livelihoods to local communities.

“But, sadly, the majority of these habitats are heavily degraded or lost - 96 per cent of the once extensive kelp beds in West Sussex have been lost since the 1980s.

"The Sussex Bay rewilding project is delivering on an urgent need to develop a seascape approach to help drive nature recovery at scale, considering a multitude of species and habitats whilst also creating and progressing opportunities for community engagement, enrichment of local economies and education. Rewilding Britain is delighted to be able to support this work and enable Sussex Bay’s rewilding ambitions to reach new heights.”

The funding will support Sussex Bay in its seascape strategy by enabling the appointment of a Science Lead to the organisation’s Blue Natural Capital Lab project, along with contributing towards s everal pilot projects.

The Science Lead will collaborate with 200 groups operating projects along Sussex Bay to create a cohesive seascape framework.

The funding will also help develop several community enrichment initiatives including a work-experience tool-kit for those interested in working in the marine, rewilding and land management sectors, and a multi-discipline marine nature recovery programme for young people developed with partners including Weald to Waves and the Sussex Dolphin Project.

Paul Brewer, founder and director of Sussex Bay, added: “We are absolutely delighted to reach this milestone, which was only possible with the support and encouragement from so many people across the region and further afield.

"There is so much incredible passion, commitment and practical effort across Sussex Bay, and we aim to help grow that further.