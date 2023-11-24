Mid Sussex Christmas rubbish and recycling collection day changes
Mid Sussex District Council has announced that the changes start on Saturday, December 23, and end on Saturday, January 6.
Thee council said all collections will return to normal from Monday, January 8, 2024.
Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services, said: “A significant amount of waste is generated across the festive period and so I’d like to encourage our residents to recycle as much as they can. We’ll be sharing recycling tips across our social media platforms and it’s really important that we do what we can to help our teams at this busy time. Things like glittery wrapping paper and cards can’t be recycled so please do take the time to remind yourselves what you can and can’t put in your bins.”
The council said that bin hangers with details of the collection changes are being attached to the handle of wheelie bins. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/waste-recycling, email waste[email protected] or call 01444 477440 to find out more. Residents can enter their postcode at the council’s website to find out their collection days.
The festive collections are:
Friday, December 22 – no change.
Monday, December 25 – changed to Saturday, December 23
Tuesday, December 26 – changed to Wednesday, December 27
Wednesday, December 28 – changed to Thursday, December 28
Thursday, December 28 – changed to Friday, December 29
Friday, December 29 – changed to Saturday, December 30
Monday, January 1 – changed to Tuesday, January 2
Tuesday, January 2 – changed to Wednesday, January 3
Wednesday, January 3 – changed to Thursday, January 4
Thursday, January 4 – changed to Friday, January 5
Friday, January 5 – changed to Saturday, January 6
The last garden waste collection will be on Friday, December 22, with collections returning to normal on Monday, January 8, 2024. MSDC said it is also opening 24 sites across the district where residents can drop off real Christmas trees to be recycled. These will be open between Wednesday, January 3, 2024, and Wednesday, January 17, with locations listed on the website.