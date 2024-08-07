Mid Sussex District Council thrilled as four parks get Green Flag Award

Mid Sussex District Council has announced that four parks in the district have received Green Flag Awards.

The council said these are Beech Hurst Gardens and Victoria Park in Haywards Heath, St. John’s Park in Burgess Hill, and East Court and Ashplats Park in East Grinstead, in collaboration with East Grinstead Town Council and East Grinstead Memorial Estates.

Councillor Chris Hobbs, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Customer Services, said: “This award highlights the hard work and dedication of our team who ensure our parks are well-maintained and enjoyable for everyone. It is wonderful to see our green spaces recognised as some of the best in the country and we are committed to keeping these parks beautiful for our residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Victoria Park in Haywards Heath has received a Green Flag Award. Photo: Google Street View

The Chairman of the Amenities and Tourism Committee, Councillor Adam Peacock, said: “I am delighted to hear that the East Court Estate has retained this highest accolade. We are proud of the work that staff and volunteers put into the Town Council part of the estate to keep it in such good condition to be enjoyed by so many.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE congratulated everyone involved. He said: “The sites are a vital green space for communities to socialise, enjoy nature, for children to play safely and it provides important opportunities for park users to improve their physical and mental health. We know that staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”