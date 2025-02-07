Members of the public are being warned to stay clear of cordoned off areas, as tree felling begins in Worthing.

Worthing Borough Council said contractors are ‘unfortunately having to cut down more than 100 trees; at Cissbury Fields – that have been ‘affected by the destructive disease ash dieback’.

This comes after similar work was completed at the Lancing Ring nature reserve – which now looks ‘considerably different’.

“Our contractor has started felling trees at Sheepcombe Hanger, a section of woodland at Cissbury Fields, that could pose a significant risk to the public if they were to fall,” the borough council reported on Thursday (February 6).

"Ash dieback is a chronic fungal disease that has been slowly killing ash trees in the UK and across Europe. It considerably weakens trees and results in crown dieback, which eventually renders the tree unsafe.

“In recent years, we have been felling ash trees clearly affected by the disease to ensure public woodland paths remain safe. Sadly, Ash is one of the most common trees in West Sussex, meaning our woodlands could suffer more than most.”

The council said its arboricultural inspector is leading the work and has surveyed which trees need to be felled.

The social media post added: “We are still retaining trees that are showing some signs of resistance at this time.

“Disturbance will be kept to a minimum and we request that you keep dogs under close control and keep out of any areas cordoned off for the work.

“As with our previous ash dieback works, hundreds of new young trees will be planted to ensure our woodlands are conserved for future generations.”

The council said this work will begin at Sheepcombe Hanger next winter and a ‘variety of species will be planted’.