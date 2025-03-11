Morris dancers will lead spring wassail celebration in Arundel

Morris dancers will lead a spring wassail celebration at Arundel Community Orchard, complete with music, dancing and the traditional libation of the apple trees.

Visitors are invited to wear a spring or Easter bonnet for the celebration at Herington's Field, in Fitzalan Road, Arundel, on Sunday, March 23.

Wassailing is used to encourage a bountiful crop. A libation of cider is given to the trees and loud noises are made to scare away evil spirits.

Arundel Community Orchard Group invites everyone to arrive at 3.15pm, on foot as there is no parking nearby.

Wassailing at Arundel Community Orchard with Sompting Village Morris. Picture: Nigel Cull

Sompting Village Morris will lead the wassail procession at 3.30pm and this will last approximately an hour.

Everyone is invited to take along drums, whistles, pots and pans to welcome in the new spring growth.

Mulled cider, apple juice and apple cake will be served for the libation and toast. Donations invited.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. For any enquiries, email [email protected]