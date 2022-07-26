‘Mountains of rubbish’ left in Wealden park

‘Mountains of rubbish’ have been left in a Wealden park, according to a resident.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 11:02 am
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:27 pm

Tony Dalby of Mill Close said the rubbish has been seen in Adur Park in Stone Cross after he claims travellers were on the site.

He said: “There are now 'mountains' of their rubbish.

“This is not only unsightly but a danger to children and pets as the park is regularly used by families and dog walkers.”

Adur Park (Photo by Jon Rigby)

A Wealden District Council (WDC) spokesperson added: “We are aware of the issue at Adur Park, Stone Cross, and are in discussions with Westham Parish Council, which owns the park, to see if we can assist in clearing the rubbish left behind.”

A resident had raised concerns about travellers in the park back in May 2021.

Residents had helped by cleaning up litter, including human waste, after travellers left the park last year.

Westham Parish Council clerk Susan Sanders said WDC is trying to assist them in clearing the rubbish that has been left.

