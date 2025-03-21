Multimillion-pound scheme to boost West Sussex water quality complete

Nearly £4m of work to help improve water quality and protect the environment in a West Sussex village has been completed.

The scheme at Rudgwick Wastewater Treatment Works involved installing a new pumping station, filters, control units, and the addition of a treatment process known as ferric dosing.

These extra measures will help remove solids from the treatment process much quicker, and reduce phosphorus levels in the fully treated water which leaves the site into the neighbouring River Arun.

Project manager Lee Hooper said: “We’re pleased to complete this project, which has taken a lot of work, and we’re looking forward to seeing the benefits it can bring to the River Arun.

“We know how important it is to protect and enhance water quality and our precious environment across the areas we serve.

“These vital improvements at Rudgwick add to the other investments we’re making in West Sussex.”

The work was carried out by contractor GTb who are supporting Southern Water on a number of other key projects to treatment sites across its region.

Lee McGrattan, project manager for GTb, added: “We are pleased to have completed this project in Rudgwick to help improve the River Arun’s water quality and meet new Environment Agency targets.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to those residents living near to the works for their patience while we carried out this essential upgrade work.”