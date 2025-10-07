Natural flood management is ‘enhancing biodiversity’ near Newhaven, says Lewes District Council

Lewes District Councillor Emily O’Brien (centre) with the team responsible for natural flood management in Hoath Wood, Newhaven. Photo: LDC

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that it has implemented a series of natural flood management measures in Hoath Wood near Newhaven.

The council said this was done in partnership with the Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust and Sussex Wildlife Trust.

LDC said the collaborative project has introduced leaky dams and enhanced scrapes (shallow pools that store rainwater) throughout the woods with the aim of slowing the flow of water and reducing surface water run-off.

They explained that leaky dams are built from branches and twigs that are strategically placed across channels and flow paths. These help to keep water in the landscape and mimick natural processes to mitigate the flood risk.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “This is a fantastic example of how nature-based solutions can deliver real benefits for our communities and ecosystems. By working with our brilliant partners and volunteers, we’re not only reducing flood risk but also enhancing biodiversity and building resilience to climate change across the district.”

The council said that earlier this year Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust led a successful volunteer day in Hoath Wood to maintain existing leaky dams and install new ones. Community members took part to support local climate adaptation and ecological restoration.

Councillor O’Brien said: “The council is leading the way with a commitment to nature-led approaches to flood management across our district, which help both our communities and our wildlife respond to the changes we are seeing in our climate, including extremes of both drought and heavy rainfall.”

LDC added that more opportunities for natural flood management have been identified across Hoath Wood, and said works have been planned in collaboration with Peacehaven Golf Course to reduce surface water run-off.