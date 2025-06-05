'Nature is just begging to be helped out' - Underwater hotel installed in Sussex for marine life

Alan Minter whose family have been fishing in Sussex for many generations, ‘fulfilled a long-term dream’ to give something back to the sea.

The ‘Minter Hotel’ was lowered to the bottom of the sea bed off the coast at Lancing on Thursday, May 22 – Alan’s 67th birthday.

This structure weighs 3.5 tons with 19 purpose-built holes for crustaceans to shelter in and many other features for sea life to attach their eggs too.

Shoreham resident Alan – who has fished off the Sussex coast for more than 40 years – said: “We are just trying to put something back.

"It’s take over two years to get the paperwork so it's been a bit frustrating to get all the licenses but now we've got it. It looks very promising.

“We all know the state of the sea – you've lost the beach, the sand, the inshore reef. You've lost everything due to climate change, dredging, pollution. It's like the perfect storm for nature.

"There's no helping hand under the sea because nobody sees it. And it's something that's gone on for years and years.

“Nature is really struggling to hang in there and survive. We're just trying to help it along a little bit.

“Nature is just begging to be helped out and I think this [underwater hotel] will be really good.”

The Sussex Underwater project – made up a ‘group of passionate local divers’ – were part of the team who helped to install the first underwater marine habitat into Sussex waters

“Our intention along with the scientist Dr Ray Ward, is to monitor the structure to see how long it takes nature to colonise it and to provide our followers with regular updates,” Sussex Underwater spokesperson Eric Smith wrote on social media.

"We hope to install a camera on it in the future so schools and others can tune in to the underwater world live. Many thanks to James Johnston from Picture Book Films for recording the day for us.

“I know I’m an emotional person when it comes to the sea but to hear Alan dedicate the Minter Hotel to his grandad who kept his boat on the nearby beach a hundred years ago bought a lump to my throat.

“Watch this space – exciting times ahead.”

Eric’s daughter Catrine Priestley said there has been a great community response to the marine hotel.

She added: “We've already had a few organisations saying that they would like to purchase one, because the idea would be to put 10 of them out at sea.

“It's really lovely. I think everyone's going to get behind this whole project.

"It's been three years in the making. We got involved to help Alan to design it and give him the publicity.

“Now what we hope to do is we hope to go back and film it and see the progress. We can then show the progress under water of what's actually happening and how it's helping.”

Find out more about the Sussex Underwater project at sussexunderwater.uk/

