New Angmering care home works with Angmering in Bloom volunteers to plant much-needed trees and daffodil bulbs

The new residential, dementia and nursing home is currently being built in Roundstone Lane by Hallmark Care Homes and is due to open in spring 2023.
Working with the voluntary group Angmering in Bloom, the company has arranged for four cherry trees to be planted by West Sussex County Council and planted 400 daffodils itself on the junction of Nursery Road and Roundstone Lane to brighten up the local area.
Judith Cross, a volunteer with Angmering in Bloom, said: "Whilst we have a number of very supportive local sponsors, our funds will only spread so far, so when Angmering Grange Care Home began to build within the village we were thrilled to receive such a positive response from their team when we suggested we work together to plant some much-needed trees in the vicinity.
Most Popular
"After a number of meetings at possible sites, we agreed on a site within view of the Grange in Roundstone Lane and Nursery Road, where we already have two large flowering beds which we felt would benefit considerably by the addition of some trees.
"Angmering Grange very kindly agreed to fund the cost and planting of the four cherry trees, with Angmering in Bloom planting 400 daffodil bulbs surrounding the trees.”
The trees were planted by the county council under a specific scheme which includes general maintenance for the first four years.
Natalie Taylor, wellbeing co-ordinator at Angmering Grange Care Home, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this initiative. The Angmering in Bloom committee are unsung heroes and do a great job enhancing and maintaining the natural beauty of the village. We cannot wait to see the trees bloom and brighten up the local area.”