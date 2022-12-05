New Angmering care home works with Angmering in Bloom volunteers to plant much-needed trees and daffodil bulbs

Owners of the new Angmering Grange Care Home have supported the planting of trees and bulbs in the village, working with Angmering in Bloom to benefit the environment and help maintain the area's natural beauty.

The new residential, dementia and nursing home is currently being built in Roundstone Lane by Hallmark Care Homes and is due to open in spring 2023.

Working with the voluntary group Angmering in Bloom, the company has arranged for four cherry trees to be planted by West Sussex County Council and planted 400 daffodils itself on the junction of Nursery Road and Roundstone Lane to brighten up the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith Cross, a volunteer with Angmering in Bloom, said: "Whilst we have a number of very supportive local sponsors, our funds will only spread so far, so when Angmering Grange Care Home began to build within the village we were thrilled to receive such a positive response from their team when we suggested we work together to plant some much-needed trees in the vicinity.

Angmering Grange wellbeing co-ordinator Natalie Taylor, second right, and receptionist Tracey Potts, left, with Angmering in Bloom chairman Julia Phelon, right, and volunteers Judith Ross, second left, and Kate Miller, third left. Picture: Liz Finlayson/Vervate

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After a number of meetings at possible sites, we agreed on a site within view of the Grange in Roundstone Lane and Nursery Road, where we already have two large flowering beds which we felt would benefit considerably by the addition of some trees.

"Angmering Grange very kindly agreed to fund the cost and planting of the four cherry trees, with Angmering in Bloom planting 400 daffodil bulbs surrounding the trees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trees were planted by the county council under a specific scheme which includes general maintenance for the first four years.