New coastal defence scheme launched at Pevensey Bay beach

A new coastal defence scheme that will ‘protect thousands of homes and businesses from flooding’ has been launched at Pevensey Bay beach.

The Environment Agency met community representatives on Friday, June 27 to launch the short-term Pevensey coastal defence phase of the broader Pevensey Bay to Eastbourne Coastal Management scheme.

The short-term project will manage the 8.5km Pevensey Bay frontage for the next two years, with contractor VolkerStevin leading operational beach activities under the oversight of new beach managers Paul Levitt and Amber Carr.

The Environment Agency said that the initiative will protect ‘over 3,000 homes and businesses from flooding’ during this period, while the broader scheme aims to safeguard ‘up to 18,000 properties over the next century’.

The event marks a milestone as operational responsibility returns to the Environment Agency after 25 years of management under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

Attendees met the project team, saw beach machinery, and joined a guided beach walk to learn about coastal defence operations.

The new beach managers also spoke about the coastal management plans, upcoming beach works and asked residents for their feedback on the Pevensey Bay Community longer-term strategy.

This feedback, along with Eastbourne Borough Council’s Seafront Strategy Survey, will help shape a 100-year coastal management plan starting from 2037, the Environment Agency confirmed.

Richard Fuller, project lead at the Environment Agency, said: "Managing the shingle defences in Pevensey Bay is vital to keeping homes and businesses safe.

“I’m very pleased to be starting this project and welcoming local residents and media to meet the team and learn more about how we’re managing the coastline now and into the future.

Paul Levitt, beach manager of Pevensey Bay, said: “I feel privileged to be offered this important role where I am entrusted to manage the beach to protect your homes and businesses from coastal flooding.

“I will ensure regular updates on beach management activities are continued to residents, especially those that live along the beach frontage who are directly affected by our operations.”

Regular monitoring and surveys of the beach will continue throughout the project to track shingle volumes and movement.

The beach will also remain open to the public throughout the works, though visitors are advised to follow safety guidance around working machinery.