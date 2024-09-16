New equipment at Littlehampton Harbour monitors pollution and provides real-time information
A sign has appeared at the harbour in West Sussex notifying residents of the new Environment Agency monitoring equipment.
A message on the ‘national laboratory service instrumentation’ reads: “Please do not touch. For further information or to report a problem, please call 0800 80 70 60.”
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We use sondes – a type of monitoring equipment – to check water quality in locations such as Littlehampton Harbour. A sonde collects and sends data back to us in real time.
“People can check online for water quality at designated bathing water sites by searching Swimfo. The bathing water at Littlehampton Beach is rated ‘good’.
“We also urge anyone who suspects pollution of the environment to contact us on 0800 80 70 60.”
