BREAKING

New £4.5m wetland near West Sussex village: Southern Water reveals plans for project the size of two football pitches

Southern Water has announced plans to create a large wetland next to its treatment works in Staplefield.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The company said the wetland would be the size of two football pitches (3.2 acres) and help treatment at the site.

Southern Water also said the wetland would be a ‘nature-based’ solution to reducing Phosphorus into nearby watercourses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Project manager Cécile Stanford said: “This is a really important project that will have clear benefits in improving biodiversity and is a natural way of treating wastewater This project will also help educate future generations about the benefit of wetlands.”

Most Popular
The field where the wetlands is and Staplefield Wastewater Treatment WorksThe field where the wetlands is and Staplefield Wastewater Treatment Works
The field where the wetlands is and Staplefield Wastewater Treatment Works

Multi-Use Games Area is to be installed at Copthorne Recreation Ground

Southern Water said wetlands use water tolerant plants as a filter to remove contaminants from wastewater while absorbing and storing carbon. The wetland next to Cuckfield Road will treat wastewater from the current treatment works. This will feed the wetland at one end, filter through the wetland and remove effluent at the other end.

The company said the wetland’s creation has been carefully planned and a feasibility study has been carried out, along with groundwater risk assessments and environmental planning.

West Sussex County Council are set to look at the plans and Southern Water expects work to start in May if they are approved. The contractor would be GTb, which is a joint venture between Galliford Try Environment and Binnies UK Ltd installing new equipment at Cuckfield Wastewater Treatment Works.

The field where the wetlands is and Staplefield Wastewater Treatment WorksThe field where the wetlands is and Staplefield Wastewater Treatment Works
The field where the wetlands is and Staplefield Wastewater Treatment Works
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GTb Project Manager, Lee McGrattan said: “As a joint venture company we are really excited to be part of this project. This will be the first wetland project we are working on and it will be fantastic to see it flourish in the future.”

Related topics:Southern WaterWest Sussex County Council