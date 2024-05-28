New raised beds at Worthing's Tarring Park are filled with sensory foliage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​New raised beds have been installed at Tarring Park as part of a community project with support from Adur and Worthing Councils.

Friends of Tarring Park have planted sensory foliage, chosen by local ecology expert Barbara Shaw to be pollinator friendly and drought tolerant, as well as sweetly scented, as they are at an accessible height for everyone to enjoy.

The community project involved Tarring volunteers, Tarring Park Rotary Club and park ranger Adam Scott, who helped source the wood and build the planters.

Funding came from a charity carol concert held at the Ardington Hotel in Worthing and there were donations of earth and topsoil from neighbours, plus compost and bark chippings from Tates of Sussex's Old Barn Garden Centre, as well as discounted plants from Culberry Nursery in Angmering.

The new raised beds in Tarring Park. Picture: Elaine Hammond

Tarring Park has a multi-use activity area in the centre, children’s play equipment and tennis courts, which have all recently been refurbished. Picnic in the Park, a fun family event, will be hosted there on Friday, August 16.

Adjacent to the park is Tarring Priory Bowls Club, established in 1937 and in the beautiful setting of Church House Grounds. This mixed bowls club is open to all ages and abilities, with taster sessions for new players every Wednesday at 6pm. No need to book, just turn up.

The club has four teams, West Sussex Bowls League, Stracey League, Brodie League and friendly team, playing matches home and away against clubs throughout West Sussex and beyond. They enter national and county competitions and there are internal leagues and competitions, so there is something for everyone.