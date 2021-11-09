A successful first trial run of a unique temporary flood barrier across Newhaven Railway was accomplished on Sunday, November 7.

Environment Agency staff temporarily installed the flood barrier, the first of its type in the UK, to ensure the Agency’s plans for protecting the community against flooding could be achieved.

An impermeable barrier sits underneath the tracks, either side of the railway north of the town, adjacent to Parsons Level Crossing.

Environment Agency staff worked closely with Network Rail to ensure the successful exercise coincided with planned engineering works on the railway.

Any time forecasts show that flooding is expected, the line will be closed and the Environment Agency will deploy the temporary flood barrier across the tracks on the modified crossing

Nick Gray, Solent & South Downs Flood & Coastal Risk Manager said: “The need to extend defences across a live railway line was a notable challenge for the scheme.

“A unique solution was needed so we built a base and new walls to tie into the flood embankments and installed drainage as well as diverting signalling, power and telecoms cables.”

Logan Subramaniam, Head of Asset Protection for Network Rail said: “Network Rail’s Kent & Sussex Asset Protection team have worked very closely with the Environment Agency and it has given us great satisfaction at having been part of this successful project.

We are working hard to understand the impacts that climate change will have on the performance of our assets and services, along with the safety of our workforce and passengers”.