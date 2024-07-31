The Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre could get a new roof with solar panels. Picture: Google

Plans to mount solar panels on the roof of a Newhaven swimming pool building are to go in front of district councillors next week.

On Wednesday (August 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is to consider proposals to mount 131 solar panels on the roof of the Seahaven Swim and Fitness Centre in Chapel Street.

The scheme, which is coming to committee as the council is the applicant, also involves the replacement of the centre’s existing corrugated roof with new materials.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning spokesman said: “The replacement roof with alterations to the facias, soffits and gutters and the installation of some 131 solar panels are proposed in order to improve the building in terms of its energy efficiency, durability and fire safety.”

The spokesman added: “It is considered that the proposed development would not bring any detrimental impact to the character and appearance of the surrounding area, nor to local amenity. The proposal would bring benefits of improved sustainability and durability of the building.”

At time of publication, no objections had been raised to the proposals by residents or local bodies.