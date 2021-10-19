Newhaven’s £17.5 million flood alleviation scheme is unveiled

Maria Caulfield MP unveils plaque at Newhaven for £17.5 million flood alleviation scheme

Simon Moody, Environment Agency area director for Solent and South Downs, was joined by Maria Caulfield MP and invited guests and stakeholders for the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the scheme now being in operation.

The Environment Agency has successfully completed more than four kilometres of upgraded flood defences for the community of Newhaven, which will provide better protection from flooding for many local homes and businesses, as well as important local infrastructure such as the road network, railway line and two train stations.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “As MP for Newhaven, I was delighted to be given the honour of unveiling a plaque to mark the completion of this complex scheme.

“Between April 2015 and March 2021, the Government invested 2.6 billion pounds in flood and coastal erosion projects across the country.

“The Government set the Environment Agency a target of better protecting 300,000 homes in that time and the many hundreds of homes better protected by the Newhaven flood alleviation scheme contributed to that target.”

This flood alleviation scheme, delivered in partnership with Lewes District Council, South East Local and Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnerships and Newhaven Town Council, also contributes to the wider regeneration of Newhaven, helping to bring new investment, jobs and homes to the town and the surrounding area.

Nick Gray, flood and coastal risk manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We are pleased to announce the completion of this £17.5 million partnership project, which will improve the standard of flood protection to 430 homes and 390 businesses in the Newhaven area.

“Despite our efforts, we cannot prevent all flooding. It’s vital everyone knows the threat to them and how to keep loved ones, property and possession safe. Go to www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk or search ‘check my flood risk’ to sign up for Environment Agency flood warnings, receive information on the risk in your area and what to do in a flood.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our partners and the Newhaven community for their support throughout the duration of the project.”