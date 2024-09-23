Nymans in Sussex among top National Trust treasures to visit on a hot weekend, says new study

Fruity King, the online casino and sportsbook, decided to look at the UK’s best National Trust sites as temperatures rise across the country. Visit www.fruityking.co.uk.

A spokesperson said: “The experts analysed all 610 National Trust locations across the UK. Each site was rated based on the number of facilities and accessibility features available. The two figures were added together to give a score for each National Trust spot. They were then ranked based on the highest totals.”

Nymans ranked joint ninth with Buckland Abbey in Devon, Castle Drogo in Devon, The Workhouse and Infirmary in Notinghamshire and Lincolnshire and Ickworth Estate in Suffold. Nymans has 14 facilities and 12 accessibility features and received an overall score of 26.

The study said Quarry Bank in Cheshire is the best National Trust site to visit this summer, with 13 different facilities and 20 accessibility features. It has a total score of 33.

Nymans is a Grade II listed National Trust garden and is set around a romantic house and ruins. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/sussex/nymans to find out more.

1 . Nymans Summer at Nymans Gardens, Handcross Photo: Staff, SR2209191

2 . Nymans Summer at Nymans Gardens, Handcross Photo: Staff, SR2209191

3 . Nymans Summer at Nymans Gardens, Handcross Photo: Steve Robards, SR2209191