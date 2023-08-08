Operation targets waste carriers in Chichester District

A successful multi-agency operation took place at the end of last month to crack down on fly tipping in the Chichester District.

On Monday 24 July, Chichester District Council joined forces with Sussex Police, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), and the Environment Agency to stop and check commercial vehicles potentially carrying waste.

This was one in a series of joint operations that are taking place across the county to make sure that commercial organisations are legally operating and disposing of waste responsibly.

Fourteen vehicles were stopped and drivers interviewed. Many of the businesses were complying with the legislation, but a number of warnings and prohibitions were issued in respect of vehicle defects and unsafe loads.

“These joint action days aim to disrupt the activities of those looking to fly tip materials in our beautiful district and to ensure that potential fly tippers know that there will be consequences,” says Councillor Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategy at Chichester District Council.

“Fly tipping is an offence that we take very seriously. Not only does it spoil the landscape of our beautiful district, but it also poses an environmental risk and costs more than £350,000 of taxpayers’ money to clear up every year. Unfortunately we have had to clear up some very big fly tips in our district recently, including the largest soil fly tip we have ever had to deal with in Woodberry Lane, Westbourne.

“This is an issue that we’re keen to tackle, and this successful operation — along with similar events that have been taking place in other parts of the county — are a key part of this. By working together, using the powers of all the agencies involved, we are able to be more effective and target areas where we know that there is an issue with fly tipping.

“We’re also encouraging residents to help in the fight against this crime. One of the most important ways they can do this is by checking that anyone they employ to remove and dispose of their household waste is licensed as a waste carrier with the Environment Agency.

“By law, we are all responsible for any waste produced on our properties – known as our ‘duty of care.’ It means that whether you’ve finished a DIY project; been clearing out unwanted household items; or, have been busy sprucing up your garden, it’s down to you to make sure that your waste is disposed of safely and legally.

“If you ask someone to remove your waste, it’s vital that you use a licensed waste carrier and ask for a waste transfer note as evidence. If you don’t do this, and your waste is fly tipped by someone who is not licensed, you could receive a fixed penalty notice of up to £300 for not disposing of your waste properly. The person who dumped the waste will also be fined.”

People can ensure that their waste carrier is licensed by checking the company’s waste carrier licence number on the Environment Agency’s register by visiting https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index or calling 03708 506506. If they do not have a licence, residents are urged not to use them. When using a licenced waste carrier, residents should ask what will happen to their waste and make sure that they get a waste transfer note and receipt.

Residents that want to dispose of their waste themselves should take this to a registered site, and details of these can be found at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and-housing/waste-and-recycling

Jonathan adds: “Another way that residents can help us, is by reporting any fly tipping, or any information that they may have regarding one, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/flytipping. With everyone’s help, we have been able to take action against those who commit these crimes.

“Anyone who would like to find out more about fly tipping, and our work to tackle this crime, can visit: www.chichester.gov.uk/flytipping. People can also help us keep our district looking clean and beautiful by pledging their support for our award winning Against Litter campaign. From reporting hot spot areas for dog fouling or fly tipping, through to adopting an area and becoming a community clear-up hero, there are lots of ways for residents to get involved.”

Find out more about the council’s Against Litter campaign at: www.chichester.gov.uk/againstlitter