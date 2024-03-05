The new photographs show the extent of the damage, as well as the signs put up on Monday, March 4, warning people of the unstable cliff edge.

HM Coastguard advises people walking anywhere near the cliff to check the weather and tides, stay clear of cliff edges and bases and keep dogs on a lead. If a dog falls down a cliff people are advised not to go after them, but call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.