Peacehaven cliff fall: new drone photos reveal huge damage as warning signs put up at ‘unstable’ edge

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Mar 2024, 08:17 GMT

The incident happened on Wednesday, February 28, near Rushey Hill Caravan Park and cut across a footpath.

The new photographs show the extent of the damage, as well as the signs put up on Monday, March 4, warning people of the unstable cliff edge.

HM Coastguard advises people walking anywhere near the cliff to check the weather and tides, stay clear of cliff edges and bases and keep dogs on a lead. If a dog falls down a cliff people are advised not to go after them, but call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven

1. Peacehaven cliff fall

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven Photo: Eddie Mitchell

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven

2. Peacehaven cliff fall

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven Photo: Eddie Mitchell

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven

3. Peacehaven cliff fall

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven Photo: Eddie Mitchell

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven

4. Peacehaven cliff fall

New warning signs have been put up after a large cliff fall in Peacehaven Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peacehaven