Peacehaven Community Orchard gets £2,000 donation from South East Water

South East Water has donated £2,000 for a rainwater harvesting system at Peacehaven Community Orchard.

The company announced this week that this is one of ten good causes in the south east sharing ‘a £20,000 bounty’ from South East Water’s Community Chest Fund.

Tanya Sephton, Customer Services Director, South East Water said: “As we depend on a healthy environment for our raw water, a project like this fits in totally with our work where we are creating more nature-based solutions. Using rainwater for trees is not only good for the environment but we also know that trees and plants prefer it to treated drinking quality water.”

South East Water said a panel of five employees decided where to donate money after receiving applications from 189 good causes. Visit www.southeastwater.co.uk/communitychest to see the ten organisations chosen.

Tanya Sephton said: “This year the Community Chest saw a massive 491 per cent increase in applications, giving the judging panel difficult decisions to make. But after careful thought and discussion they went on to choose a number of projects covering a wide range of good causes, including this one, that needed a little extra financial help to make a difference.”

The five-acre community orchard has 100 apple trees.