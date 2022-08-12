People in Eastbourne lighting barbeques and lanterns in parks despite safety warnings

Eastbourne Borough Council shared on Twitter today (Friday, August 12): “We have received reports of people lighting barbeques and sky lanterns in our parks and open spaces.
“Please do not light these! They pose a very high risk of starting wildfires due to the hot weather we have experienced.”
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At this time of heightened fire risk, we ask that you do not have bonfires, camp fires or barbecues.”
This comes as East Sussex is in the middle of an amber heat warning, draught, and hosepipe ban.
The dry conditions mean there is an increased risk of fires caused by things like barbeques and lanterns.
Top tips from the fire service:
Open fires shouldn't be lit in the countryside
Sunlight shining through glass can start large fires - take glass bottles/jars home or put them in a waste or recycling bin
Keep young children and ball games away from barbecues and camp fires
Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly
Only use barbecues or camp fires in suitable and safe areas and never leave them unattended
Ensure that your barbecue is fully extinguished and cold before disposing of the contents
Only picnic in designated areas
Obey safety signs
Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows - they can ruin whole fields of crops, forest or areas of natural beauty
If a fire breaks out call 999 immediately and do not attempt to tackle it yourself.