People in Eastbourne lighting barbeques and lanterns in parks despite safety warnings

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough Council shared on Twitter today (Friday, August 12): “We have received reports of people lighting barbeques and sky lanterns in our parks and open spaces.

“Please do not light these! They pose a very high risk of starting wildfires due to the hot weather we have experienced.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At this time of heightened fire risk, we ask that you do not have bonfires, camp fires or barbecues.”

Do not use disposable barbeques PICTURE:JONATHAN BRADY 062556-7

This comes as East Sussex is in the middle of an amber heat warning, draught, and hosepipe ban.

The dry conditions mean there is an increased risk of fires caused by things like barbeques and lanterns.

Top tips from the fire service:

Open fires shouldn't be lit in the countryside

Sunlight shining through glass can start large fires - take glass bottles/jars home or put them in a waste or recycling bin

Keep young children and ball games away from barbecues and camp fires

Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly

Only use barbecues or camp fires in suitable and safe areas and never leave them unattended

Ensure that your barbecue is fully extinguished and cold before disposing of the contents

Only picnic in designated areas

Obey safety signs

Never throw cigarette ends out of car windows - they can ruin whole fields of crops, forest or areas of natural beauty