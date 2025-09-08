Pevensey Bay beach defences to be boosted by shingle importation ahead of winter

About £1 million of essential coastal defence work is set to be carried out at Pevensey Bay to help protect more than 3,000 properties.

Starting on Sunday, September 7, the Sospan Dau vessel will begin delivering 20,000m³ of fresh shingle onto the beach in front of the rocks just east of Sovereign Harbour.

Work will be taking place during high tides over approximately two to three weeks, the Environment Agency added.

From September 15 two bulldozers will begin shingle reprofiling work to re-shape the beach.

One will work eastwards from the Environment Agency depot to rebuild the haul road to Old Martello Road in preparation for the recycling.

The second bulldozer will make its way to Cooden beach and work its way eastwards.

From September 22, the agency added that from September 22, shingle will be recycled and moved to areas ‘where it is needed most’.

Paul Levitt, Environment Agency beach manager at Pevensey Bay, said: "This annual shingle replenishment is essential for maintaining the flood defences that protect our coastal communities. By carrying out this work in September, we're ensuring the beach is in the best possible condition to withstand winter storms and high tides."

Nick Gray, flood and coastal risk manager for the Environment Agency in Sussex, said: "Sea levels are projected to rise by more than one metre in southern England over this century, and with more frequent powerful storms also predicted, the risk of increased coastal erosion and flooding is likely. Early preparation is key to keeping communities safe."

The short-term phase, launched in June, focuses on managing the 8.5km Pevensey Bay frontage, providing vital protection to over 3,000 homes and businesses.

Contractor VolkerStevin is leading beach operations, including the movement of thousands of tonnes of shingle along the Sussex coast.

These activities are overseen by newly appointed beach managers, Paul Levitt and Amber Carr.