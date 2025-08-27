Photos and video: Green Party councillor calls for action after ‘significant’ water leaks in East Sussex village

A Newick Green Party councillor is calling for urgent action after village residents experienced flooding around their homes while others had to drink bottled water.

Lewes District Green Party said one resident in her 80s was left with ‘standing water inches deep’ that was creeping ‘dangerously close’ to her home after a weeks-long leak from a pipe in her garden.

The Greens said Newick has suffered ‘multiple other significant leaks’ over the past few months, including a leak that flooded a garage overnight and a leak that cut off water to part of the village on a Sunday evening.

Newick Green Party District Councillor Charlotte Keenan said: “This is simply unacceptable. The response from South East Water was completely inadequate.”

The Greens said South East Water has blamed the problems on changes in pressure, but councillor Keenan believes there is a deeper problem.

She said: “Our water infrastructure is no longer fit for purpose, and South East Water’s response times and customer care simply are not good enough.”

South East Water has apologised to customers in Newick and the wider Lewes area who have been affected by leaks and said they try to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.

The Greens said the hosepipe ban, where people have been asked to save water while so much is lost through leaks, is particularly frustrating to residents. Councillor Keenan said it ‘sends completely the wrong message’, adding: “Residents are told to do their bit while the company lets water drain away.”

She highlighted concerns that planned housing developments could put further strain on the system, saying: “It is irresponsible to add more homes when our ageing infrastructure is clearly not able to meet demand.”

Councillor Keenan is urging South East Water, regulators, and local authorities to be transparent about ‘the scale of the crisis’, and called on residents to hold decision-makers accountable.

She said: “We cannot simply accept this as the new normal. We need decisive action now to protect our homes, our community, and our water supply for the future.”

Tanya Sephton, customer services director at South East Water, said: “We’re very sorry to our customers in Newick and the wider Lewes area who have been impacted by leaks and bursts on our network recently.

“There have been three bursts in the area since 2023 and we know this has been incredibly frustrating for residents. We always work closely with our customers and local councils when incidents like flooding happen and try to resolve the issues as quickly as we can.

“If a repair is complex we will offer bottled water for collection and deliver to our customers on our priority services register until the network is back to normal.

“We have recently submitted our most ambitious business plan ever for the next five years, and making improvements to our network in East Sussex is very much a high priority.”