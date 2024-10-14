Ringmer Parish Council announced on Friday, October 11, that councillors had voted for the removal of both sections of the holm oak ‘to grind out the remaining stump and plant a replacement tree’.

People can read the notice at ringmerparishcouncil.gov.uk.

The holm oak on the village green collapsed recently in high winds and split down the middle.

A council spokesperson said: “The wood will be left on the green by the small parking area along North Road for residents to take and use as firewood. We can provide pieces of wood for carvers etc. by prior arrangement. Please email [email protected].”

Ringmer Parish Council said the next Full Council Meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at the Parish Rooms at 7pm.

1 . Ringmer Both halves of the tree on Ringmer village green being removed on Monday, October 14, 2024 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Ringmer Both halves of the tree on Ringmer village green being removed on Monday, October 14, 2024 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Ringmer Both halves of the tree on Ringmer village green being removed on Monday, October 14, 2024 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4 . Ringmer Both halves of the tree on Ringmer village green being removed on Monday, October 14, 2024 Photo: Eddie Mitchell