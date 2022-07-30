PICTURES: Ardingly Reservoir basking in the sun

Ardingly Reservoir is west of Ardingly in West Sussex. The southern end is a 74.5-hectare local nature reserve owned and managed by South East Water. The reservoir feeds the River Ouse located in West Sussex five miles north of Haywards Heath.

The site is used for water sport activities such as paddleboarding and kayaking.

South East Water has been approached about whether water levels are lower than normal for this time of year due to the heatwaves we’ve been experiencing, as well as a lack of rain.

Ardingly Reservoir on Friday, July 29

